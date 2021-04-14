US Congresswoman Scanlon greets PM, BD people

US Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon expressed her keen interest in strengthening Bangladesh-US cooperation on wide-ranging issues.

Scanlon termed herself as a "friend of Bangladesh" and congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, a Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.

She made the remarks while addressing a community reception in Philadelphia organised by Bangladeshi American community to welcome Bangladesh Ambassador M Shahidul Islam, it said.

Congressman Dwight Evans (Democrat-Pennsylvania 2nd District) recalled his visit to Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar in 2019 and appreciated Bangladesh for hosting over a million Rohingyas who fled genocide in Myanmar.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Shahidul Islam appreciated Philadelphia's Bangladeshi American community for their leadership role in mainstream American society.

He stressed the importance of making friends in the US society and requested Congressman Evans and Congresswoman Mary to help revitalise the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus to carry forward Bangladesh-US relations.

Bangladeshi American scientist-turned politician Dr Nina Ahmad-president of the Philadelphia National Organization for Women Education Fund and also a former adviser to Barack Obama-presided over the community meeting, it said.







