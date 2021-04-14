Video
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021
Webinar on Shakespeare Day

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Observer Desk

A webinar titled 'Shakespeare in Contemporary Literary Studies' organised by TESOL Society of Bangladesh was held on Sunday night as an early celebration of Shakespeare Day.
Rajshahi University English Department Professor Maswood Akhter, Professor Mashrur Shahid Hossain from English Department of Jahangirnagar University, and Sheikh Mehedi Hasan from Department of English Language and Literature, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University graced the event as speakers.
The webinar highlighted the contemporary views on Shakespearean literature and studies. Speakers focused the discussion on applying critical effective pedagogy in teaching Shakespearean dramas and reading in the local context.
Vice-President of TESOL Society of Bangladesh Hamidul Haque delivered the welcome speech and the general secretary of TESOL Society of Bangladesh Syeda Farzana Hafsa concluded the program with a vote of thanks.
Daffodil International University English department head Liza Sharmin, and DIU English department lecturer Dipty Rahman moderated the session.



