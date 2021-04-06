Sonargaon OC withdrawn

NARAYANGANJ, Mar 5: Rafiqul Islam, officer in-charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station in Narayanganj district, has been withdrawn.

Confirming the matter, inspector (investigation) Tabidur Rahman of the police station said Rafiqul was closed to the district Police Lines on Sunday night.

OC Rafiqul Islam joined Sonargaon Police Station on October 5 last year.

His transfer came a day after Hefazat-e-Islam leader Maulana Mamunul Haque's detention along with a woman at a resort in Sonargaon.

However, Hefazat leaders and activists snatched Mamunul Haque away from police.

Hefazat-e-Islam lodged a written complaint with the police station on Sunday, mentioning the names of two leaders of Jubo League and Chhatra League.





