Ramadan office timing from 9:00am to 3:30pm

The government has rescheduled the office timing for the upcoming Ramadan from 9:00am to 3:30pm for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions.

The decision was taken at the regular weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday. The premier virtually joined the meeting held at the Secretariat from her official residence Ganabhaban.

"During the Ramadan, 9:00am to 3:30pm was fixed as the office time from Sunday to Thursday. There will be a 15-minute break from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zohr Prayers," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said while briefing media after the meeting.

He said banks, other financial institutions and agencies related to emergency services, including fire services, hospitals, state-owned industries and factories, the Supreme Court and other companies, will fix their own office timing for Ramadan.



