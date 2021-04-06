513 people killed in 409 accidents last month: Road Safety Foundation

At least 513 people were killed and 598 were injured in 409 road accidents across the country in March, Road Safety Foundation, a non-government organisation, said on Monday.

Among the deceased, 78 were women and 63 were children, said a press release of the foundation.

A total of 147 people died in 138 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 28.65 percent of the total deaths, the press release said.

Some 136 pedestrians and 82 drivers and helpers were killed in accidents during this period.

At least two people were killed and eight were injured in two waterway accidents while 19 were killed and six injured in 15 train accidents.

Road Safety Foundation collected the data based on reports in seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media.

According to division-wise breakup, Dhaka division saw maximum number of road accidents while Barishal witnessed the minimum accidents.

A total of 119 people was killed in 136 accidents in Dhaka and 26 were killed in 21 accidents in Barishal.

The foundation identified 10 main reasons behind the accidents that include unfit vehicles, speed, unskilled drivers, slow-moving transport on highways, reckless motorcycle driving and weak traffic management.

The organisation also placed 10 recommendations to reduce accidents across the country. -Agency







