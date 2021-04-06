Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021, 1:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

513 people killed in 409 accidents last month: Road Safety Foundation

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

At least 513 people were killed and 598 were injured in 409 road accidents across the country in March, Road Safety Foundation, a non-government organisation, said on Monday.
Among the deceased, 78 were women and 63 were children, said a press release of the foundation.
A total of 147 people died in 138 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 28.65 percent of the total deaths, the press release said.
Some 136 pedestrians and 82 drivers and helpers were killed in accidents during this period.
At least two people were killed and eight were injured in two waterway accidents while 19 were killed and six injured in 15 train accidents.
Road Safety Foundation collected the data based on reports in seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media.
According to division-wise breakup, Dhaka division saw maximum number of road accidents while Barishal witnessed the minimum accidents.
A total of 119 people was killed in 136 accidents in Dhaka and 26 were killed in 21 accidents in Barishal.
The foundation identified 10 main reasons behind the accidents that include unfit vehicles, speed, unskilled drivers, slow-moving transport on highways, reckless motorcycle driving and weak traffic management.      
The organisation also placed 10 recommendations to reduce accidents across the country.    -Agency


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
41,322 administered C-19 vaccines till date
Two Chhatra Adhikar men remanded
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’ despite rain
10 people fined for not wearing masks in Ctg
513 people killed in 409 accidents last month: Road Safety Foundation
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Ramadan office timing from 9:00am to 3:30pm
Chamber judge’s court, four HC benches reconstituted


Latest News
One killed in Saltha clash centering
31 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
2 female students go missing
Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day
14 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Nigeria's 'social satirist' fights injustice with art
Experts find lockdown in Bangladesh “unscientific, halfhearted”
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
G20 likely to extend debt moratorium for poorest: World Bank chief
Most Read News
People Matter!
Nuclear energy for mankind
Sonargaon OC withdrawn
Sunken launch salvaged from Shitalakshya; Death toll rises to 26
Country reports 7,075 new corona patients, 52 deaths
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Decision on lockdown extention Thursday
SC extends bail tenure of accused amid lockdown
Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm
Relaxed lockdown: Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws dominating city roads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft