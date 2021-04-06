Video
Tuesday, 6 April, 2021
Chamber judge’s court, four HC benches reconstituted

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Monday reconstituted a chamber judge's court and four High Court benches for holding a virtual hearing and disposing of urgent cases during the ongoing lockdown.
After a virtual meeting with the judges of the Appellate Division and the High Court Division on Sunday night, several notices were issued by the SC Registrar General office. He formed a bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court with Justice Obaidul Hassan for virtual hearing as a chamber judge.
Among the four benches of the HC Division, three are comprised of two judges, and another is a single judge's bench. The activities of the Chief Judicial Magistrate/Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court will be done on limited scale from April 5 to April 11.
One Magistrate will physically perform his duty in court on behalf of others, maintaining health guidelines properly.


