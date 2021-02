New vice-president of Rooppur construction project

PABNA, Feb 20: Alexey Deriy has been made vice-president of the Rooppur NPP construction project recently. He was the head of Kursk NPP construction project before.It is expected that during the implementation of the construction project in Bangladesh, Alexey Deriy will utilise his experience and competence acquired during the construction of Kursk NPP and other nuclear facilities.