Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in 2 districts

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondents

Four people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kishoreganj and Pabna, in two days.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two people with 11 litres of liquor in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The arrested persons are Roni Chandra Saha, 25, son of Montosh Saha of Shaitdhar Sahapara Village in Nikli Upazila, and Md Sohel Mia, 21, son of late Abdus Sattar of East Tarapasha Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bartrish Bara Pukur area of Sadar Upazila and arrested the duo with the liquor.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.
PABNA:  RAB members, in a drive, arrested two people with 58kg of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The arrested persons are Abu Taleb, 45, son of Koreban Ali of Dholai Village in Hatibandha Upazila, and Tojammel Haque, 35, son of Hossain Ali of Durakuta Village in Sadar Upazila of Lalmonirhat District.
RAB-12 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jalapur area on the Pabna-Dhaka Highway at around 11pm and arrested them with the hemp.
Pabna RAB-12 Acting Company Commander Aminul Kabir Tarafder confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sadar PS in this connection.


