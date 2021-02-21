Siblings among three drown at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Feb 20: Three minor children including two siblings drowned in separate water bodies in Kachipara Union of Bauphal Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Hasib, 2, and Tamanna, 7, children of Hiran Khan of Anarsia Village; and Apurba, 5, son of school teacher Saiful Islam of Pakdal Village in the union.

Local sources said Hasib and Tamanna along with their mother went to a pond in the village to wash hands and legs in the evening.

The siblings drowned in the pond when their mother went to respond to the call of nature.

Meanwhile, Apurba slipped into a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while playing beside it.

The deceased's father rescued him and took to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Apurba dead.

Kachipara Union Parishad Chairman Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incidents.





