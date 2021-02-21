Video
40 people detained in three districts

Published : Sunday, 21 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

A total of 40 people including a fake member of Bangladesh Army were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rangamati, Rajshahi and Kurigram, in two days.  
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged terrorist with 300 cartridges from Chandraghona Police Station (PS) area in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The arrested person is Swichaching Marma, 53, son of late Khoyaisha Pru Marma, a resident of Gainda Head Man Para Village in Rajasthali Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraghona PS Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bangalhalia Bazar area at around 8:30pm, and arrested him with the cartridges.
After filing of a case under the Arms Act with the PS, the arrested was produced before the court o Saturday, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested a total of 38 people in the city.
A huge amount of contraband drug was also recovered during the drives.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday.
Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, 10 were drug addicts, and the rest 16 were detained on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
KURIGRAM: A fake member of Bangladesh Army was arrested in Rajarhat Upazila of the district early Friday.
Arrested Maidul Islam, 40, is a resident of Bakhenda Village in the upazila.
Rajarhat PS OC Md Raju Sarkar said Maidul swindled Tk 7.7 lakh from a man in Feni District with alluring him to give job in the Army by impersonating himself as an army member.
Later, the victim filed a case with Feni Sadar PS in this connection.
Following this, Feni Sadar police with the help of Rajarhat police conducted a drive in the village at early hours and arrested Maidul, the OC added.


