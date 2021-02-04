Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent former BNP MP Salahuddin Ahmed to jail in a case filed over torching a bus near Mayor Hanif Flyover in Gulistan in 2015.

Salahuddin surrendered before the 7th Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in Dhaka and sought bail. After hearing, Judge Mohammad Aftabuzzaman rejected the bail prayer and sent him to jail.

According to the case statement, on January 30 in 2015, a passenger bus, Dhaka Metro J 11-2249, was set on fire in a petrol bomb attack and some vehicles were vandalized in front of Gulistan Toll Plaza of Mayor Hanif Flyover.







