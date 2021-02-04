Video
Thursday, 4 February, 2021
Back Page

BD has secured border to check further Rohingya influx: Momen

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has secured its border with Myanmar to stop further influx of Rohingyas.
"Dhaka is not suspecting any further Rohingya influx due to changed situation in Myanmar, but some of our friendly countries fear that rest of the Rohingyas would flee to Bangladesh from Rakhine, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at his office on Wednesday.
Momen said Bangladesh has secured its border with Myanmar in fear of outbreak of fresh influx of Rohingyas as military took the state power in the neighbouring country and declared one-year emergency after arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.  "We have secured our border to stop potential Rohingya influx," he added.
Momen said Dhaka wants to continue talking with Myanmar for advancing the ongoing process of commencing Rohingya repatriation.
On January 19, the secretary-level tripartite meeting among Bangladesh, China and Myanmar decided to hold the next joint working group meeting on February 4 for advancing the discussion about commencing repatriation of Rohingyas.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" by other rights groups.
Bangladesh handed over biometric data of 8,30,000 Rohingyas while the Myanmar authority so far verified only 42,000 displaced people out of the list. In last three years, Myanmar did not take back a single Rohingya while the attempts of repatriation failed twice due to trust deficit among the Rohingyas about their safety and security in the Rakhine state.


« PreviousNext »

