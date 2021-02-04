Video
Home Back Page

Kalurghat Bridge

S Korea to provide 50pc addl cost

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: South Korean agreed to provide 50 per cent additional cost for construction of the third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat in a meeting held at the Railway Ministry on Monday.
The rest 50 per cent will be provided by the Bangladesh government, sources said.
The total cost of the bridge will now increase to Tk 4000 crore due to rise in the height of the bridge to 12.2 metres as per proposal of BIWTA.
The Engineering Department of Bangladesh Railway had earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metres height and the estimated cost was Tk 1500 crore. South Korea had agreed to finance $100 million. But with the increase in the height to 12.2 metres of the bridge, the estimated cost has already exceeded 4000 crore.
In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea, regarding the costing of the project. But the South Korean side asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh about the rest of the cost of the bridge.
Presently, Both Bangladesh and South Korea will go for preparation of the fresh Development Project Proposal (DPP) keeping the height of the bridge height at 12.2 metres.
The Railway Ministry had prepared the earlier design with 7.2 metre height, but
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) had obstructed the construction of the bridge at 7.2-metre height. They demanded the height of the bridge should be minimum 12.2 metres.
BIWTA said the height of the Bridge should be 12.2 metres in order to move the water transport below the bridge during the cyclonic storm.
Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge across the Karnaphuli River at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum railway line.


