Stocks rebound, DSE turnover crosses Tk 12b-mark

Stocks rebounded strongly on Wednesday as reinvigorated bargain hunters took floors at the both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 34.80 points or 0.68 per cent to 5,133, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 23.70 points to 1,836 and the DSE Shariah Index jumped up 8.30 points to 1,186 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also crossed Tk 12 billion-mark, to four-month high at Tk 12.44 billion, lumping by 27 per cent over the previous day.

Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 354 issues traded, 169 ended lower, 94 higher and 91 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 207,097 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 353.27 million shares and mutual fund units.

The DSE market-cap, however, dropped to Tk 4,126 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 4,130 billion in the previous day.

Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart with 33.80 million shares worth Tk 1.35 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, LafargeHolcim, IFIC Bank and Republic Insurance.

Shinepukur Ceramic was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Shympur Sugar Mills was the worst loser, losing 6.51 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped up by 90 points to 14,744 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 57 points to close at 8,890.

Of the issues traded, 136 declined, 76 advanced and 64 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 15.37 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 520 million.





















