Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:04 AM
Stocks end 2020 maintaining gaining streak

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed trading at the last session of outgoing year 2020, maintaining the gaining streak.
DSEX, prime index of DSE, went up by 43.80 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 5,402. It has been the highest since June 30, 2019, when DSEX was 5,421. DSEX added more than 304 points or 6.0 per cent in the past six consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also closed higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, soared 27.38 points to finish at 1,963 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 8.64 points to close at 1,242.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 15.83 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing further by 12 per cent over the previous day's turnover of Tk 13.83 billion.
Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 362 issues traded, 165 advanced, 120 declined and 77 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart with 21.52 million shares worth Tk 1.21 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, LankaBangla Finance, IFIC Bank and Square Pharma.
FAS Finance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent, while Rahima Food Corporation was the worst loser, losing 7.97 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-gaining 117 points to close at 15,592 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 70 points to close at 9,403.
Of the issues traded, 143 declined, 98 advanced and 47 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 22.81 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 711 million.    —BSS


