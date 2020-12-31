Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Turkish Airlines resumes flights from UAE

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

DUBAI, Dec 29: Turkish Airlines, Turkey's national flag carrier, has resumed flights from the UAE, scheduling seven flights per week with wide body aircrafts.
The airline recommenced its operations from Dubai, while operations from Abu Dhabi will be resumed starting from January 2, with four weekly flights as well. Turkish Airlines will connect passengers via Istanbul Airport to more than 200 international flights, while providing its passengers peace of mind and safe travel experience with new precautions in place.
Having worked with government officials and relevant national and international authorities, the flag carrier airline has implemented a number of stringent health and safety measures, adopting policies and strict mandates to deliver the world-class service the airline is renowned for.
All passengers, including Turkish Airline staff, are required to wear a mask at all times, while a 'Hygiene Kit' (consisting of a mask, a hand sanitizer and an antiseptic tissue) will be provided to passengers on board. 'Hygiene Expert' cabin crews appointed in flights will be in charge of lavatory disinfection and enforcement of all on-board hygiene and social distancing measures. During the flights, cabin air is constantly cleaned by hospital-standard HEPA filter, and the air is completely renewed about every three minutes.
To help ease the burden of the Covid-19 pandemic on passengers, Turkish Airlines offers flexible options for customers booking new flights. Travellers can now change tickets bought until March 31, 2021 for another flight taking place by December 31, 2021. Alternatively, customers can change their ticket to an open ticket for use on another date. Passengers can also make unlimited changes for tickets booked between these dates with no penalties incurred.
As a leading international airline that prides itself on providing the highest standards of comfort and safety, Turkish Airlines also reiterates that a number of restrictions and conditions are still in place when travelling. Passengers are advised to review the travel rules, restrictions and regulations implemented by the countries they are travelling to before making any travel arrangements.
—Khaleej Times


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL opens 50 new agent banking outlets
Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022
Financial sector faces challenging times ahead: RBI
American Airlines to restart US commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
Turkish Airlines resumes flights from UAE
Alhammadi new County Manager in BD for Emirates
Stocks end 2020 maintaining gaining streak


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft