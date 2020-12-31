Turkish Airlines resumes flights from UAE

DUBAI, Dec 29: Turkish Airlines, Turkey's national flag carrier, has resumed flights from the UAE, scheduling seven flights per week with wide body aircrafts.

The airline recommenced its operations from Dubai, while operations from Abu Dhabi will be resumed starting from January 2, with four weekly flights as well. Turkish Airlines will connect passengers via Istanbul Airport to more than 200 international flights, while providing its passengers peace of mind and safe travel experience with new precautions in place.

Having worked with government officials and relevant national and international authorities, the flag carrier airline has implemented a number of stringent health and safety measures, adopting policies and strict mandates to deliver the world-class service the airline is renowned for.

All passengers, including Turkish Airline staff, are required to wear a mask at all times, while a 'Hygiene Kit' (consisting of a mask, a hand sanitizer and an antiseptic tissue) will be provided to passengers on board. 'Hygiene Expert' cabin crews appointed in flights will be in charge of lavatory disinfection and enforcement of all on-board hygiene and social distancing measures. During the flights, cabin air is constantly cleaned by hospital-standard HEPA filter, and the air is completely renewed about every three minutes.

To help ease the burden of the Covid-19 pandemic on passengers, Turkish Airlines offers flexible options for customers booking new flights. Travellers can now change tickets bought until March 31, 2021 for another flight taking place by December 31, 2021. Alternatively, customers can change their ticket to an open ticket for use on another date. Passengers can also make unlimited changes for tickets booked between these dates with no penalties incurred.

As a leading international airline that prides itself on providing the highest standards of comfort and safety, Turkish Airlines also reiterates that a number of restrictions and conditions are still in place when travelling. Passengers are advised to review the travel rules, restrictions and regulations implemented by the countries they are travelling to before making any travel arrangements.

—Khaleej Times













