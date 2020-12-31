Video
Alhammadi new County Manager in BD for Emirates

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Emirates has announced the appointment of Mohamed Alhammadi as Country Manager in Bangladesh, effective from January 1 next year.
Saeed Abdulla Miran, the current Country Manager in Bangladesh, will take on the role as Area Manager Hong Kong, said a media release on Wednesday.
In his new role, Alhammadi will be responsible for Emirates' operations in Bangladesh, supporting the airline's commercial strategy and business operations in the country.
Alhammadi joined Emirates in 2016 as part of the company's UAE National Commercial Management Trainee programme and since then, has held positions as Commercial Support Manager in Egypt and Bangladesh.
In 2018, Alhammadi was promoted as Commercial Manager Far East, supporting commercial operations and successfully driving the airline's strategic initiatives across the region.
Emirates has held strong ties with Bangladesh since 1986 and the airline remains committed to its long-term commercial strategy in the country.
Emirates currently serves Dhaka with a double daily flight, offering customers enhanced connectivity to nearly 100 destinations via Dubai.    —UNB


