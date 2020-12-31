Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

American Airlines to restart US commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

WASHINGTON, Dec 29: American Airlines is set to restart US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flights on Tuesday, another milestone for the US planemaker as it tries to move past its deepest crisis in its 104-year history.
The MAX was grounded in March 2019 for 20 months after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. The grounding was lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last month after Boeing agreed to software upgrades and new safeguards on a key flight control system linked to both fatal crashes.
American's first flight between Miami and New York's LaGuardia set for Tuesday morning follows flight control updates, maintenance work, fresh pilot training and town hall meetings with flight crews to walk them through Boeing's changes and address concerns.
"We would have never brought this back if the pilots and flight attendants didn't feel comfortable," American's Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said at a Dec. 2 737 MAX media event.
American is the third carrier globally to resume flights following Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and Grupo Aeromexico earlier this month. Between those two airlines, the updated 737 MAX has flown about 250 commercial flights, according to Cirium, the aviation data firm.
American Airlines currently has 31 737 MAX aircraft after taking delivery of seven more jets since the FAA lifted its safety ban, including one on Monday and plans to gradually reintroduces the plane to its fleet.
A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released Monday found that Americans are less familiar with the two fatal 737 MAX crashes, but if made aware of those disasters, more than half say they would probably avoid the aircraft.
The MAX's return comes at a time when COVID-19 has thrust the industry into its worst crisis, with airlines parking hundreds of jets as demand hovers around 30per cent of 2019 levels.
When the 737 MAX was grounded, US airlines canceled flights because they lacked aircraft to meet demand, adding to Boeing's financial liability.
Now airlines are deferring jet deliveries and do not expect a robust rebound until COVID-19 vaccines are widely available.
Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims oppose its return.
"I call on anyone looking to book a flight in the future to understand when they buy their ticket what type of airplane will be used so they can make an informed decision for themselves and their loved ones," said Yalena Lopez-Lewis, whose husband Antoine Lewis died on the Ethiopian Airlines crash.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL opens 50 new agent banking outlets
Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022
Financial sector faces challenging times ahead: RBI
American Airlines to restart US commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
Turkish Airlines resumes flights from UAE
Alhammadi new County Manager in BD for Emirates
Stocks end 2020 maintaining gaining streak


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft