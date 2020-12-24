Japanese envoy lauds BD developments

Video
Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

The world will see a new Bangladesh within the five years for being an example of all kinds of developments.
Citing third terminal of Dhaka airport, Matarbari seaport and metro rail projects, he said Bangladesh will be placed on part with Singapore after construction of the projects is over.
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said this during his courtesy call on Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, says a press release.  
The meeting took place at Sayem Sobhan Anvir's residence at  Bashundhara Residential Area in Baridhara of the capital Dhaka on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Pratidin Editor and News24 TV CEO Naem Nizam, Kaler Kantho Editor Imdadul Haq Milon, Daily Sun Editor Enamul Hoque Chowdhury, News24 Head of News Rahul Raha, Banglanews24 Editor Jewel Mazhar,  Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Vice-president and Bashundhara Kings President Imrul Hassan and Bashundhara Group Media Advisor Mohammad Abu Tayeb were present on the occasion.
Bangladesh will see a new face after construction of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Matarbari deep seaport project and Metrorail project, said Japanese envoy, adding the third terminal will add a new dimension to the maritime port operations. The projects are also contributing to private sector development.
Naoki recalled Japanese Economic Zone being constructed on 1,000 acres of land in Araihazar upazila at the outskirts of Dhaka. Several largest business conglomerate of Japan are going to invest in the economic zone.
Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for skillfully handling coronavirus, he said.
Bangladesh has taken a U-turn surmounting the impediments caused by the pandemic. Economic development coupled with unprecedented physical infrastructures herald the efficiency of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, he added.


