Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:05 AM
MBL opens 50 new agent banking outlets

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) launched 50 more new 'Agent Banking' outlets across the country to provide basic banking services to the unbanked population of the country. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the 'Agent Banking' outlets on Wednesday virtually as the chief guest, says a press release.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank delivered his speech on the occasion as special guest while Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO delivered welcome speech.
Among others DMDs and senior executives of the bank along with Darpan Kanti Roy, Head of Agent banking Division were present at the ceremony. At present, the total numbers of 'Agent Banking' outlets of the MBL are 102.
Customer can enjoy any banking services like opening different A/Cs and deposit schemes or Cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer and remittance easily through Biometric Authentication.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury said that Utility Bill, Salary of Government and Private Organizations, Merchant Payment, School-College-University Fees will be added to the MBL Agent Banking services soon. He also claimed that quick progress of MBL agent banking will ensure the higher client services and satisfaction.


MBL opens 50 new agent banking outlets
