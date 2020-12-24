Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Private sector credit increased by 8.61 per cent in October

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Shamsul Huda

Private sector credit grew by 8.61 percent in October this year compared to the corresponding period under last year. Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest update shows private sector credit disbursement in October of this year was Tk11143 billion which is Tk883.64 billion or 8.61 per cent higher than the amount of Tk10259.58 billion in October last year.
The statistics however shows though it increased over last year, the amount was lower from October       of 2018. The data shows last year's October figure was Tk936.10 billion which is higher by 10 per cent.
Talking with The Daily Observer Anis A Khan, a retired banker said due to the pandemic the           growth slightly fell but it did not happen that was feared.
He said despite over 8.6 per cent growth few banks do have excess liquidity. On the other hand after expiry of the government set time frame of not making borrowers as defaulters till December, the real  scenario could be visible soon in the overall banking sector, he added.
The BB in July announced an expansionary monetary policy for 2020-21 mainly  taking aims to  increase   money supply in the economy to accelerate economic recovery from the devastating impact of Coronavirus related setback.
To achieve the goal, the central bank had reduced the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.75 percent, lowering borrowing costs for a third time this year to boost money supply to banks and to private sector from the banking windows.
The central bank also reduced the reverse repo rate by 75 basis points to 4 percent, according    to the monetary policy statement published on the central bank's website on Wednesday
The statement singled out several risk factors to attain the monetary policy objectives mainly arising out of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal floods, and international sluggish economic and volatile price situations.
The new policy statement set private sector credit target to grow at 14.8 per cent which is slightly higher than 14.6 per cent for last FY 20. The actual growth was however much lower last year at 8.6 per cent far below than target.
On the other hand the public sector credit growth was set at 44.4 per cent for the entire FY21 which was 53.3 per cent in real term last year and much higher than target.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil drops on surprise US stock build, Trump threat to bill
IndiGo recovering from aviation carnage and may rehire
Bangladesh to lunch Sukuk Bond by Dec 30
Air India offers passengers change of date for Saudi, Oman travel
GIM to provide digital logistics solution to KSRM
Walton offers 10pc rebate on TV set for Akash link
India assures BD of co-op for ensuring barrier-free trade


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft