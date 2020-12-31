BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

ONE Bank Al Noor Islami Banking Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Md. Fariduddin Ahmed presiding over its 1st meeting held on Tuesday at boardroom of the bank's CHQ. Member of the Committee and Chairman of ONE Bank Ltd A. S. M. Shahidullah Khan, Members of the committee Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rashid, Mufti Shahed Rahmani, Barrister Md. Arifur Rahman and Member of the Committee and Managing Director M. Fakhrul Alam, Member Secretary Md. Kamaruzzaman were present in the meeting. photo: BankPremier Bank Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim (Chief Guest) along with officials and local dignitaries, inaugurating its sub-branch recently at Panchrukhi Bazar, Satgram, Araihazar, Narayanganj. photo: Bank