Tuesday, 17 November, 2020, 5:44 AM
Home Countryside

71 clinics, people fined in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two districts- Naogaon and Pirojpur, fined two clinics and 69 people on different charges in two days.
NAOGAON: A mobile court here on Monday fined two healthcare centres Tk 50,000 in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Nilufa Sarkar conducted a drive in the upazila at noon and fined Nuresa Clinic and Diagnostic Centre Tk 30,000 and Niramoy Clinic Tk 20,000.
Following confession of the on-duty managers of the private clinics, they were fined under the Consumer Rights Protection Act.
Niamatpur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Tofazzal Hossain and Sanitary Inspector Mamunur Rahman, among others, were also present during the drive.
PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district on Sunday fined 69 people Tk 7,250 for not wearing face masks amid the second wave of coronavirus outbreak.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Amrita Debnath conducted a drive here and fined 21 people Tk 2,300 under the Communicable Diseases Control Act, 2018.
Another mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Fakrul Islam filed 45 cases against 48 people for not wearing face masks, and collected Tk 4,950 as fine.
Besides, the district administration started campaigning to create awareness among people to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus during the drives.


