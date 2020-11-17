Man stabs uncle to death in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Nov 16: A man was stabbed to death by his nephew over land dispute in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hashem, 65, a resident of Bangaon Village under Birisiri Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abul Hashem has been at loggerheads with his brother Abdul Latif over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to this, they were locked into an altercation in the morning.

At one stage, Labu Mia, son of Abdul Latif, stabbed Abul Hashem, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed Abul Hashem to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Durgapur Police Station Shah Nur e Alam confirmed the incident adding that, filing of a case is underway in this connection.





