Hasina’s 74th birthday celebrated





Highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, AL and its different organs celebrated the day

through various programmes including discussions, Milad and Doa Mahfils, photo exhibitions, food distribution among destitute and physically challenged persons and tree plantation in different parts of the country including the capital.

Doa and Milad Mahfils were held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and other mosques in the country after Zuhr prayers seeking good health and long life of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, special prayers were held at International Buddhist Monastery (Merul Badda) at 9:00am, Christian Association Bangladesh (CAB), Mirpur Baptist Church at 10:00am, Jakmala Rani Church at Tejgaon at 6:00am and Dhakeshwari Temple at 11:00am marking the day.

























The 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League (AL), was celebrated nationwide on Monday with elaborate programmes. AL and its associate bodies, including central committees, took up various programmes to celebrate the day countrywide.Highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, AL and its different organs celebrated the daythrough various programmes including discussions, Milad and Doa Mahfils, photo exhibitions, food distribution among destitute and physically challenged persons and tree plantation in different parts of the country including the capital.Doa and Milad Mahfils were held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and other mosques in the country after Zuhr prayers seeking good health and long life of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Meanwhile, special prayers were held at International Buddhist Monastery (Merul Badda) at 9:00am, Christian Association Bangladesh (CAB), Mirpur Baptist Church at 10:00am, Jakmala Rani Church at Tejgaon at 6:00am and Dhakeshwari Temple at 11:00am marking the day.