Toma Construction fined Tk50cr

The Department of Environment (DoE), Chattogram region, has fined Toma Construction and Company Limited for razing almost 22 million cubic feet of hills from the reserve forest area at Lohagara upazila of Chattogram.

The company was fined Tk50 crore for completely destroying a large area of Rangapahar, which is a part of Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary, for the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Project.

Mohammad Moazzom Hossain, Director of DoE Chattogram region said Toma Construction and Company Limited delayed

the hearing date by seeking time extension repeatedly.

They cut a total of 22 million cubic feet of hill at Rangapahar area devastating the whole ecosystem of the place in October.

"Taking it into consideration, we slapped a fine of Tk 50 crore on Wednesday," he said.

Apart from this, a case will be filed against them for damaging the environment, he added.











