Forex reserves now $43b

The country's foreign exchange reserves on Wednesday hit a new record of $43.17 billion thanks to the upward trend of remittance and lower import payments, Bangladesh Bank data showed.

The reserves, one of the major macroeconomic indicators of an economy, touched the $41 billion mark on October 28 and rose to

$42 billion on December 15.

In December last year, the reserves stood at $32.68 billion.

Between July and November, remittance earnings rose to $10.90 billion, up 41.32 percent year-on-year.

At the same time, imports decreased by 8.84 percent to $20.24 billion, and exports grew by 0.86 percent to $15.52 billion. Agencies













