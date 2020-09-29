Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:08 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Front Page

Shahed sentenced for life for possessing illegal arms

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Court Correspondent

Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed being taken to a court in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The much-talked about swindler, Mohammad Shahed, was sentenced to life term rigorous imprisonment by a Tribunal in the capital on Monday in an arms case.
Shahed, Chairman of Regent Group, is facing 76 criminal cases, mostly fraud cases, filed across the country.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Special Tribunal-1 of Dhaka delivered the judgement at 2:00pm in presence of Shahed in a crowded court room.
The Tribunal convicted him under section 19(A) of Arms Act and sentenced him to life term in prison and the Tribunal also convicted him under section 19(F) of the Act and sentenced him another seven years imprisonment, both the sentences will run concurrently.
Prior to reading out the judgement by the Tribunal Judge, the accused, Shahed, was produced before the Tribunal amid tight security.
In his verdict, the Judge said the accused is very wily and a criminal in the
guise of a gentleman, such an accused would not get any sympathy from the court, so the court decided to award him the highest punishment under the Act. This verdict will send a clear message to other fraudsters.
After the judgement Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul in an instant reaction said they are satisfied with the judgement.
After the judgement was read out, Shahed's lawyer Adv Moniruzzaman told this correspondent that he was not satisfied with the judgement. "We will appeal against the judgement," he added.
On July 19, a team of DB found Shahed's private car in front of a house in Sector-11, in the city's Uttara West area.
They seized a pistol with a round of bullet from the car and later a case under the Arms Act was filed against him. Earlier in 2010, a Dhaka Court sentenced Shahed to six months in jail in a cheque bounce case in absentia.


« PreviousNext »

