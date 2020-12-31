Four killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder blast

SYLHET, Dec 30: Four people were killed and four others injured after a gas cylinder of a microbus exploded on Sylhet-Jakiganj road in front of Mollagram Government Primary School in Golapganj upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Rajon Ahmed, 27, son of Kunu Mia, Sunam Ahmed, 26, microbus driver and son of Abdul Jalil of Baroigram village of Bianibazar upazila and Hasan Ahmed, 8, son of Manju Mia of Rafipur village in Golapganj upazila. The identity of another victim could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

The explosion took place around 5:30am when the gas cylinders of the microbus exploded and caught fire after it crashed into a truck, leaving three passengers of the microbus dead on the spot and four others injured.

A child standing near the spot suffered burn injuries during the incident, said Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Golapganj Police Station.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared the child dead.

On information, a team of police and local fire fighting units rushed to the spot and rescued the victims.







