PBI asked to probe case  against Sayeed Khokon

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Wednesday ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case filed against former mayor Sayeed Khokon of Dhaka South City Corporation and six others over embezzlement of Tk 34.89 crore.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam passed the order a day after Delwar Hossain, president of Traders and Owners Association of Fulbaria City Supermarket-2 in the

capital's Gulistan, filed the case against them.

The Court also directed PBI to submit a report after an investigation into the complaint by January 31 next year.

The six other accused are Yusuf Ali Sardar, former chief revenue officer of the city corporation, Md Mazed, former deputy assistant engineer of the city corporation, and their assistants Kamrul Hasan, Helena Akter, Atiqur Rahman Swapan and Md Walid.

The case was filed on Tuesday against former DSCC Mayor Sayeed and six others.

The same court fixed Wednesday to deliver the order.

According to the case document, the accused conspired and built shops, violating the main design of Fulbaria City Supermarket-2. The accused then announced allotment of the shops.

In the case statement, Delwar Hossain said Sayed Khokon and six others took around Tk 34.89 crore from him and 26 other businessmen in the name of 'allocating shops at the market's Block-A' between June 21 of 2015 and September 29 of 2019.

"Former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon and other accused allocated shops, which were constructed violating the original design of Fulbaria City Super Market. But now, the shops are being demolished for violating the original design of the market," Delwar further stated in the case statement.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued on the day, former mayor Sayeed Khokon said the incumbent DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is playing a dirty game. It is tarnishing the image of him as well as the party (Awami League).





