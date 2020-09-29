Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:07 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Front Page

889 women raped from Jan to Aug

Incidents of rape increase during Covid-19 pandemic   

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Mamunur Rashid

Incidents of rape, gang-rape and killing after rape increased unabatedly in the country during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The raging global pandemic also did not stop sexual violence against women and children in the country.
A newly-married 19-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at Murari Chand (MC) College in Sylhet on Friday. A large number of people are taking to the social media to demand 'justice' after BCL members involved with such violence against women sparked outrage in the country.
At least 889 women were raped in the eight months in the country, according to a report by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).Of them, some 41 were killed after rape and nine others committed suicide after rape.
The ASK also mentioned that a total of 224 cases were filed in connection with the incidents in January to August 2020. Besides, 192 incidents of rape attempts occurred during the period, it added.
At least 1,413 women were raped in 2019 across the country, while as many as 732 women were raped in 2018, the ASK report disclosed. Violence against women continues at an alarming rate in year 2020. These violent incidents are linked with social, legal and political failures, they observed.
A newly-married 19-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a group of Chhatra League activists at MC College in Sylhet. The incident took place after the couple went to visit the college at Tilagarh around 9:30 pm on September 25.
Earlier. a Chakma     was gang-raped in Khagrachhari on September 24. In Jashore, two teenagers were gang-raped in Benapole on September 23.   Five friends keep watch as man rapes girl in Savar on September 21.
The woman rights activists found that the culture of impunity, practice of misusing power, lack of accountability of concerned agencies and decay of social values were the reasons behind such drastic increase in violence against woman.
The real number of sexual abuse was much higher than the statistics as most of the incidents of severe sexual violation are kept under wraps and are not recorded, according to several rights body in the country. 
Compared to 2018, sexual violation doubled in 2019. At least 1,703 incidents of rape, gang-rape and killing after rape were recorded in 2019 while it was 942 in 12 months of 2018, according to Mahila Parishad report.
However, human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra reported that 1,413 women were raped in 2019, it was 732 in 2018.
Human rights activists said other forms of oppression on women are also being perpetuated using the ancient issues including religious fatwa, forcible marriage, child marriage and demand for dowry while new means of oppression were invented in the present society.
 The rights body demanded implementation of the laws strictly to reduce the incidence of crimes as only 3 per cent of the accused were convicted under the Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act 2000 and only 1 per cent in Acid Crime Prevention Acts 2002.
The rights bodies said the government to take measures to change social attitude towards women starting from the level of the family.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 derails overseas jobs for Bangladeshis
Place report on expats, explore new job markets
Air pollution reduces global life expectancy by two years: Study
C-19: 32 die, 1,407 infected in 24 hours
Hasina-Modi virtual meeting in December
Who will be the next Attorney General?
Two accused put on 5-day remand, two  more  held
Universities in search of VCs for years


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft