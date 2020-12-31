JS body for suspending air links with UK

A parliamentary body on Wednesday recommended to temporarily suspend air communications with the UK to prevent spread of a new strain of Covid-19.

The parliamentary standing committee on family and welfare ministry also told the ministry to ensure irregularities and corruption do not take place during the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine.

The parliamentary watchdog held the meeting on Wednesday at the Jatiya

Sangsad Bhaban after a nine-month recess.

Ruling Awami League MP and chairman of the standing committee Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim presided over the meeting.

Emerging from the meeting, Selim told reporters that the committee recommended suspending air communications with the UK for at least a week or two and observe the Covid-19 situation in UK. -Agencies







