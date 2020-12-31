Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New C-19 Strain

JS body for suspending air links with UK

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

A parliamentary body on Wednesday recommended to temporarily suspend air communications with the UK to prevent spread of a new strain of Covid-19.
The parliamentary standing committee on family and welfare ministry also told the ministry to ensure irregularities and corruption do not take place during the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine.
The parliamentary watchdog held the meeting on Wednesday at the Jatiya
Sangsad Bhaban after a nine-month recess.
Ruling Awami League MP and chairman of the standing committee Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim presided over the meeting.
Emerging from the meeting, Selim told reporters that the committee recommended suspending air communications with the UK for at least a week or two and observe the Covid-19 situation in UK.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
61pc fund embezzlement in forest projects: TIB
West Bengal reports first case of new Covid strain
US Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
JS body for suspending air links with UK
Toma Construction fined Tk50cr
Four killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder blast
PBI asked to probe case  against Sayeed Khokon
Forex reserves now $43b


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft