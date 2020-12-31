Video
61pc fund embezzlement in forest projects: TIB

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Up to 61pc misappropriation of funds allocated for implementing forest projects has been done by the Forest Department, a research by the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has found.
It says the Forest Department is playing a passive role in causing permanent damage to forests by allotting protected forest lands for various development projects.
The findings of the research titled "Forest Department: Governance Challenges and Way Forward" were unveiled on Wednesday.
TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman described forest-related irregularities and corruption as the main reasons behind the decline in forest lands at an alarming rate.
He said continuous deforestation in coastal areas had posed a challenge to the response to climate change and the acts of a group of individuals were becoming obstacles to protecting the
health of a large segment of the population.
 He also said forest lands were being allotted to other organisations due to a lack of accountability.
 "This, in addition to the damage done to the environment, is intensifying the practice of abuse of power day by day," said Iftekharuzzaman.
 The traditional land rights of the ethnic communities dependent on forests needed to be protected, he added.
"The Forest Department's exercise of discriminatory power in the name of grabbing and evicting protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in violation of forest laws must be curbed now."
 The TIB research said the Forest Department's garden survey teams, forest conservators, audit teams, investigation teams, and even local media workers share the embezzled funds.
 It said there had been allegations of embezzlement of entire bills collected by contractors after partial completion of projects. There had also been allegations that a segment of policymakers was involved in misappropriating funds from forest projects.
 The research contained information about a former minister ordering the authorities concerned to pay the full bill, including that for unfinished work, to a contractor in an ongoing project and that Forest Department official later being sacked in the face of pressure.
 It mentioned transactions of Tk50,000 to Tk3 crore for the appointment, promotion, and transfer of people for posts ranging from forest rangers to the chief forest conservator.    -Agencies



