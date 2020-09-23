Chhatra Odhikar demands lifting of case against Nur



Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students' Rights stages a demonstration in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday protesting filing of a rape case against former DUCSU vice president Nurul Haque Nur and five others. They termed it a "conspiratorial" case. photo : Observer

The activists of the student organization staged demonstrations in front of National Press Club protesting the filing of the case, 'police action' against Nur and others . They placed a three-point demand during the demonstrations.

Farukh Hasan, joint convener of the student platform , said, " We have placed three demands: withdrawal of the case filed against us, state must bear the treatment cost of the victims who were injured during police action yesterday, and no obstruction in our peaceful movement." -UNB















