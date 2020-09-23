Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:51 AM
latest
Home Back Page

156 nations join global vaccine plan

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

GENEVA, Sept 22: Some 156 nations have joined a global scheme for fair distribution of future vaccines against COVID-19, an alliance led by the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, but superpowers China and the United States did not sign up.
US President Donald Trump's government has already secured future supplies through bilateral deals, prompting accusations of selfish behaviour to the detriment of poor countries.
China, where the coronavirus began, was also missing on the list of 64 rich nations who joined the so-called COVAX plan to deliver 2 billion vaccine doses round the world by the end of 2021, prioritising healthcare workers and the vulnerable. But alliance officials said dialogue continued with Beijing. The scheme would account for about two-thirds of the world population, according to the WHO and GAVI vaccine alliance, which published the list of signatories after a deadline for binding commitments expired on Friday.
Dozens of vaccines are in testing for the coronavirus which has infected about 31 million people globally and killed nearly 1 million, a fifth of those in the United States. "COVAX will give the world the largest and most diverse portfolio of vaccine candidates," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual briefing. "This is not charity, it's in every country's best interest. We sink or we swim together ... This is not just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do."
   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two bank accounts of suspended DIG prison Bazlur to be frozen
HC refuses bail to former ward councillor Rajib
Angered by Arab-Israel ties, Palestine quits Arab League role
Our testing kit did not get approval for ‘govt’s ‘business interest’: Zafrullah
Man acquitted after 14 years on death row
Wife accuses BCL leader of cheating
The world must act on climate, Hasina writes in The Guardian
Chhatra Odhikar demands lifting of case against Nur


Latest News
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Taskin working hard to be ‘fast and furious’ again
US passes 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
Dhaka requests Riyadh to extend visas, work permits of expatriates
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft