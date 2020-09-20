Video
Two persons found dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Bogura, in two days.
NATORE: Police recovered a farmer's body from Singra Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Mintu Mollah was the son of Minhaj Mollah of Nazarpur area under Kalam Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singra Police Station (PS) Salim Reza said Mintu went missing on Thursday night after going to catch fish in a beel near his house. Later, locals saw the body in a field on Friday and informed police.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Modern Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
BOGURA: Police recovered a man's body from Hatkorai Bazaar area in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Akmal Hossen, 32, was the son of late Moqbul Sarder of Bandighi Purbapara Village under Erulia Union in Sadar Upazila, and a resident of Thanthania area in the district town. He was the no. 4 accused in a case filed over murdering Ohed Ali in 2017.
Local sources said Akmal appeared before the Bogura Judges Court in the case purpose at noon but did not return home. Later, police recovered his body with several injury marks from Hatkarai Bazaar in Nandigram Upazila about 10pm.
The deceased's family members said Akmal might have been murdered.
Police recovered and sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nandigram PS OC Shawkat Kabir confirmed the incident.


