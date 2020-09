JASHORE, Sept 19: A mentally challenged man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Billal Hossain, a resident of Dohorsinga Village in the upazila.

Mizanur Rahman, uncle of the deceased, said a Dhaka-bound train hit Billal Hossain when he was crossing the rail line in Ramnagar area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.