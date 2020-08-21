Flood continues to ravage life





However, the water level in the Ganges-Padma River was recorded a rising trend over the last 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

It also said water level in the major rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the country's northeastern region had showed a declining trend.

But the flood situation in low-lying lands of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts still remains steady.

After a rise over the last few days, water level in the rivers around Dhaka city remained stable in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

Water level in the Turag in Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar is, however, steadily rising. Water level in the Shitalakhya River in Narayanganj continued to rise and crossed the danger level on Thursday inundating low-lying areas of the town.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in the country's southwestern and south central coastal region in the next 24 hours. The rivers in these regions may rise rapidly during this time.

The Met office on Thursday forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions in the next 24-hour.

Besides, many places in Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions are likely to see light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind.

Due to the active monsoon over Bangladesh and North Bay and the impact of depression formed at the bay, light rainfall occurred in most places of the country including Dhaka city while gusty weather is still prevailing all over the country.

According to the FFWC, water in many rivers in the Ganges basin has swelled for the last couple of days due to onrush of flood water from upstream hilly catchment areas caused by heavy downpour.

BWDB's Rajshahi local office further recorded a rising trend in most of the rivers including Mohananda in Chapainawabganj and Ganges at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria and Padma at Goalunda.

BWDB officials said water level in the Ganges River went up by 4cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, 7cm in Rajshahi, 11cm at Hardinge Bridge and 14cm at Talbaria points in the last 24 hours.

BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman said the Ganges River was flowing below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively while water level in the Padma River went up by 9cm at Goalundo point and the river was flowing above the danger level.

A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin water level went up at 16 points while receded at 12 points and remained stable at two points.

Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 24 points while above the danger level at five points. Water level in the Korotoa further declined at Chak Rahimpur and Bogura points respectively.

BWDB local office recorded a falling trend at all the three points of the Jamuna River afresh after. The water level declined by 2cm at Sariakandi in Bogura and 1cm each at Kazipur in Sirajganj and Sirajganj points.

FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said the Jamuna River was flowing 3cm above the danger level at Sariakandi while it was still flowing below the danger level at Kazipur and Sirajganj respectively.

The Gur River was flowing below the danger level at Singra in Natore while the Atrai was flowing 8cm above the danger level at Baghabari in Sirajganj.















Water level in the rivers of the Brahmaputra basin began to come down while it went up in the Teesta River on Thursday.However, the water level in the Ganges-Padma River was recorded a rising trend over the last 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).It also said water level in the major rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the country's northeastern region had showed a declining trend.But the flood situation in low-lying lands of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts still remains steady.After a rise over the last few days, water level in the rivers around Dhaka city remained stable in the last 24 hours till Thursday.Water level in the Turag in Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar is, however, steadily rising. Water level in the Shitalakhya River in Narayanganj continued to rise and crossed the danger level on Thursday inundating low-lying areas of the town.According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in the country's southwestern and south central coastal region in the next 24 hours. The rivers in these regions may rise rapidly during this time.The Met office on Thursday forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions in the next 24-hour.Besides, many places in Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions are likely to see light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind.Due to the active monsoon over Bangladesh and North Bay and the impact of depression formed at the bay, light rainfall occurred in most places of the country including Dhaka city while gusty weather is still prevailing all over the country.According to the FFWC, water in many rivers in the Ganges basin has swelled for the last couple of days due to onrush of flood water from upstream hilly catchment areas caused by heavy downpour.BWDB's Rajshahi local office further recorded a rising trend in most of the rivers including Mohananda in Chapainawabganj and Ganges at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria and Padma at Goalunda.BWDB officials said water level in the Ganges River went up by 4cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, 7cm in Rajshahi, 11cm at Hardinge Bridge and 14cm at Talbaria points in the last 24 hours.BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman said the Ganges River was flowing below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively while water level in the Padma River went up by 9cm at Goalundo point and the river was flowing above the danger level.A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin water level went up at 16 points while receded at 12 points and remained stable at two points.Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 24 points while above the danger level at five points. Water level in the Korotoa further declined at Chak Rahimpur and Bogura points respectively.BWDB local office recorded a falling trend at all the three points of the Jamuna River afresh after. The water level declined by 2cm at Sariakandi in Bogura and 1cm each at Kazipur in Sirajganj and Sirajganj points.FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said the Jamuna River was flowing 3cm above the danger level at Sariakandi while it was still flowing below the danger level at Kazipur and Sirajganj respectively.The Gur River was flowing below the danger level at Singra in Natore while the Atrai was flowing 8cm above the danger level at Baghabari in Sirajganj.