Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:32 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Review of Power System Master Plan

50 civil society organizations objects TEPCO’s consultancy

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Special Correspondent

Civil society members and activists both from home and abroad urged the government on Thursday not to consider Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Ltd as the consultant for the next review process of the Power System Master Plan (PSMP).
A group of 50 civil society organisations and climate movement platforms across the globe made the plea through a letter and sent its copies to Planning Minister MA Mannan, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid and Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury via email on Thursday morning, according to a press release.
They also demanded the cancellation of all future coal projects in the pipeline and work towards the target of 100 percent renewable energy by 2050 in the next PSMP, it said.
The signatories to the letter argued that TEPCO had a serious conflict of interest over the power and energy sector in Bangladesh and hence is not qualified to be a consultant of the next PSMP, the release added.
"TEPCO was the consultant of the PSMP-2010 and the revised PSMP in 2016. They admitted that the national power demand projection stipulated in PSMP 2010 was impractical and therefore was changed accordingly in 2016.
However, the revised projection is still too high, according to experts in the sector," it said.
The letters were also sent to the Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Shinichi Kitaoka and TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa.
Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Campaign for Good Governance (SUPRO), Campaign for Sustainable Rural Livelihoods (CSRL), Land and Nature Safeguard Platform (LNSP) and Nagorik Sanghati are among the signatories from Bangladesh.
Japan Center for a Sustainable Environment and Society (JACSES), Friends of Earth Japan, Urgewald Germany, Oil Change International US, International Accountability Project (IAP) US, Growthwatch India, NGO Forum on ADB are among the international signatories to the letter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC lawyer apologises for ‘derogatory’ FB post on CJ
50 civil society organizations objects TEPCO’s consultancy
Flood continues to ravage life
SC to assign HC bench for hearing, disposal of cases
UN recognises 4 Bangladeshi youths as Real Life Heroes
Promote small investors: PM to BEZA
Court sends Shahed back to ACC remand
Covid-19 smell loss ‘different from cold, flu’


Latest News
500 stranded Indians return home thru Benapole
Man found dead in Pirojpur
India virus cases approach 3 million
2 HC officials suspended for illegal transaction
Paturia-Daulatdia launch services resume
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19
Body recovered in Kurigram
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine on 40,000 people
Doctor from Delhi killed by senior
Most Read News
Decision of bearing NID while traveling train cancelled
HC rejects writ petition seeking action against SPs
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Child drowns while watching Tangail boat race
Two newly joined OCs of Cox's Bazar transferred
HSC exams in 15 days after reopening of colleges: Dipu Moni
Russia ships reactor vessel, steam generator for first unit of Rooppur NPP
Charges framed against Sabrina, Arif among 8
4 cops among seven accused sent to jail
18 more pairs of trains resume operations on Aug 27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft