50 civil society organizations objects TEPCO’s consultancy





A group of 50 civil society organisations and climate movement platforms across the globe made the plea through a letter and sent its copies to Planning Minister MA Mannan, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid and Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury via email on Thursday morning, according to a press release.

They also demanded the cancellation of all future coal projects in the pipeline and work towards the target of 100 percent renewable energy by 2050 in the next PSMP, it said.

The signatories to the letter argued that TEPCO had a serious conflict of interest over the power and energy sector in Bangladesh and hence is not qualified to be a consultant of the next PSMP, the release added.

"TEPCO was the consultant of the PSMP-2010 and the revised PSMP in 2016. They admitted that the national power demand projection stipulated in PSMP 2010 was impractical and therefore was changed accordingly in 2016.

However, the revised projection is still too high, according to experts in the sector," it said.

The letters were also sent to the Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Shinichi Kitaoka and TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa.

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Campaign for Good Governance (SUPRO), Campaign for Sustainable Rural Livelihoods (CSRL), Land and Nature Safeguard Platform (LNSP) and Nagorik Sanghati are among the signatories from Bangladesh.

Japan Center for a Sustainable Environment and Society (JACSES), Friends of Earth Japan, Urgewald Germany, Oil Change International US, International Accountability Project (IAP) US, Growthwatch India, NGO Forum on ADB are among the international signatories to the letter.















