Globe Biotech likely to market Covid-19 vaccine in 6 to 7 months





They made the announcement at a press conference at noon on Thursday at the company head office at Tejgaon in the capital.

Those involved in the discovery of the vaccine by Globe Biotech said they started the work of inventing the vaccine on March 8 and if all the stages are complete, the vaccine may

come to the market in the next 6 to 7 months.

At the briefing, Harunur Rashid chairman of Globe Biotech Ltd said, "We are working on new innovations not just for business, but to do something for the country."

"We have done a preliminary trial on animals at our research center at Rupganj in Narayanganj. At present, the rest of the work is going on in Globe Biotech's lab in Tejgaon," he added,

"People around the world are devastated by the coronavirus outbreak," he said. So instead of relying on other countries, we have started our regular research on national and international needs as well as research work on making Covid-19 disease detection kits, vaccines and medicines.

Dr Asif Mahmood, Head of Globe Biotech Ltd Research and Development Department, said, "Initially it was successful at the animal level. I hope it will work successfully in the human body as well."

"But before that we'll apply to BMRC and take the next step as per the guidelines given by them. The protocol will be prepared soon and it will be handed over for clinical trial," he added.

He also said that if approved, they will be able to produce six to seven million vaccines. They will then apply to the Department of Drug Administration to market the vaccine.

According to the NCBI virus database, 5,743 complete genome sequences have been submitted across the world till Tuesday (June 30), of which 76 have been submitted from Bangladesh.















