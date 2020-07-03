C-19 infections cross 1.5 lakh mark with record 4,019 new cases





A total of 802,697 Covid-19 tests, including 18,362 in the last 24 hours, were conducted so far in the country since the outbreak began in the country in March.

As many as 4,019 new coronavirus infections were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 153,277.

"Among the dead patients, 31 were from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, five each from Khulna and Rajshahi, two each from Sylhet and Barishal, one from Rangpur divisions," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Prof Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Thursday.

Thirty-three patients died in different hospitals and five at their respective homes.

Besides, 4,334 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the total to 66,442.

Around 43.35 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.27 per cent has died. The infection rate was 21.89 per cent on Thursday," Dr Nasima stated.

However, the infection rate in the country till date counts 19.10 per cent.

"Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 21 and 30, two were aged between 31 and 40, two between 41 and 50, 16 between 51 and 60, eight between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80 and two more between 81 and 90," she said.

Dr Nasima presented the overall mortality rate divided into age groups since March 11.

According to DGHS data, 0.62 per cent of the total deceased were aged below 10, 1.14 per cent between 11 and 20, 3.47 per cent between 21 and 30, 7.58 per cent between 31 and 40, 14.80 per cent between 41 and 50, 29.08 per cent between 51 and 60, and highest 43.31 per cent were aged above 60.

Mentioning the

exponential growth of Covid-19 testing in the country, Dr Nasima disclosed the data in terms of months since March 2020. Thus, the total number of 802,697 tests were conducted till, 3,065 in March, 62,826 in April,

243,039 in May, 457,350 in June and 36,237 within the first two days of July 2020.

Currently, 63,608 people are quarantined across the country, including 2,894 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 305,581 people have completed their quarantine period.

Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 960 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 into isolation, bringing the total to 15,757 after 12,775 left."

Dr Nasima further added that the number of general beds dedicated to Covid-19 treatment in Dhaka city and countrywide are respectively 6,075 and 14,475, while the ICU beds count for 145 in Dhaka metropolitan and 392 in the whole country. There are 11,141 oxygen cylinders, 207 high-flow nasal cannulas and 98 oxygen concentrators available across the country.









However, only 4,628 general beds and 210 ICU beds are currently occupied by the patients receiving Covid-19 treatment countrywide.

The virus has killed 519,274 people globally and infected 10,819,957 so far.



