Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:55 AM
25 BD nationals killed on border in 6 months

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mamunur Rashid

At least 25 Bangladeshi nationals have been killed over the last six months (from January to June) in border-related incidents along the country's borders, according to a local independent rights body.
The killing of Bangladeshi nationals along the border has seen a rise during the ongoing Covid -19 pandemic.
The trends of killing Bangladeshi unarmed people rose after at least 20 Indian soldiers had been killed in a violent face-off with Chinese forces over a disputed border area in the western Himalayas, at ladakh India.
The Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) report noted that 25 people had been killed in last six months. Of them, 22 people were shot by Indian border forces BSF.  
"All types of discussions, including flag meetings, are being held to such killings. There's continued dialogues between BSF and BGB."
Despite Delhi's repeated assurances to bring down border deaths, the BSF continues to kill Bangladeshis.
A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by members of
    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Badaghata border in Tahirpur Upazila in Sunamganj on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Jewel Mia (29), son of Afaz Uddin of Badaghat Union in the Upazila.
Lt Col Md Maksudul Alam, the Commander of the Border Guard Bangladesh-28, said Jewel was shot and wounded on Saturday afternoon when he entered 100-150 yards inside India by a boat.
Jewel was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died at around 10pm, he said.
Lt Col Maksudul said Jewel was collecting floating wood from Jadukata River coming   from the Indian side with upstream water.
Data compiled by rights watchdog Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) showed that at least 43 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF in 2019.
According to the statistics placed by the minister, at least 66 Bangladeshi nationals were killed along the Bangladesh-India border in 2009, 55 in 2010, 24 each in 2011 and 2012, 18 in 2013, 24 in 2014, 38 in 2015, 25 in 2016, 17 in 2017 and only 3 in 2018.
The Home Minister earlier said BGB had taken various steps to build up confidence in people living in the border areas and the border guards of the two countries.
He said BGB had identified 328 kilometres as 'sensitive areas' for setting up a surveillance system along the border.  




"Modern cameras and surveillance systems will be set up gradually in these sensitive areas," he added.


