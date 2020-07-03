Job, salary cuts to have domino effect on economy





Apprehending worse situation in the days to come, people are now trying to save money.

According to an economist, as the aggregate demand of people started declining for low income and their tendency to save money, it might have an adverse impact on the country's economy.

In this situation, economists and experts suggested ensuring flow of money through providing necessary subsidy or incentives from the government to keep the economy float.

Recently, the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) issued a 13-point proposal including reduction in salaries of bank staff for the next 18 months.

The BAB also suggested its members that they should not cut jobs of more than one lakh employees from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021 and instead deduct salaries up to 15 percent only for the staff drawing more than TK 40,000.

Experts fear if other institutions like banks reduce salaries of their employees, the economic situation of the country will worsen.

According to economists, habit of consumption of people depends on their income and aggregate demand is created based on expending capacity.

In this situation, if salaries and other facilities are reduced and new markets cannot be created for producers, unemployment will rise at every level of the production and supply chain.

It may create severe economic crisis, they said.

Bangladesh Bank's former governor Dr Salehuddin Ahmed told the Daily Observer that aggregate demand of people had decreased for the coronavirus pandemic.

If the demand reduces further, it will have a negative impact on the market. The industrial establishments will not be able to produce with their full capacity and farmers will be deprived of fair prices of their products.

As a result, most industrial employers will cut employment shutting their unnecessary wings. The closers will discourage farmers to produce crops. Similarly other sectors of the economy will also be affected, said Saleh Uddin Ahmed.

Prof Dr MM Akash of University of Dhaka said aggregate demand of a country fully depends on the expense of its people and their income ability.









According to the economic theory, if expenditure decreases production and prices of products will decrease automatically. It will reduce income of the company as well as employee, Akash added.

The country's new investment depends on the income of the middle and higher class people, he said, adding that in such cases, if their income decreases, there will be no new investment.

As a result, new jobs will not be created in the country and many will lose their jobs.

