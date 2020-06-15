Amit Shah calls all-party meeting on corona today













The meeting, an official note said, will be held at 11 am in the North Block. The parties invited include Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, BJP, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

The meeting follows the strictures of the Supreme Court on Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu -- states with the highest incidence of coronavirus. Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had sealed border with Delhi, contending that the movement of people to and from the national capital was spreading the infection in the states.

Uttar Pradesh told the Supreme Court on Friday that it would continue the travel restrictions as there are 40 times more COVID-19 cases in the national capital compared to Noida and Ghaziabad. Haryana said it would allow travel for all to and from Delhi without restrictions.

