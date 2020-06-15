Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:53 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Beijing to implement ‘wartime’ measures as 46 people test positive for Covid-19

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BEIJING, June 14: With 46 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last three days in Beijing after a period of lull, officials in the Chinese capital have initiated "wartime" measures, focusing on a wholesale food market where the new cluster of infections were reported from.
The new cases at Xinfadi wholesale food market has raised concern among the people as it supplies 90 per cent of the capital's vegetables and meat products catering to about 20 million people. Along with the Xinfadi market six other markets were closed on Saturday.
Officials in Beijing found the coronavirus strand on a chopping board of imported salmon at the Xinfadi market following which the fish stocks were removed from Chaoshifa market, Carrefour and Wumart stores in the city.
China imports about 80,000 tonnes of frozen salmon every year. Chile, Norway, Faroe Islands, Australia and Canada are the main exporters to China.
Lin Li, chief scientist of a team that monitors aquatic disease and control in Guangdong Province, told the Global Times it is not possible for live salmon to be contaminated with the virus as it breeds in the ocean, neither can frozen salmon be a source of COVID-19 which can only exist in active cells.
Forty-six people in Beijing have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last few days, the Global Times report said.
Local municipal officials, who addressed the media, said they could not rule out the possibility of additional cases in Beijing.
All the 46 positive cases were connected to local markets but none have symptoms. They are under close medical observation, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the municipal centre for disease prevention and control, told a media briefing here on Saturday.
Of the 517 samples taken at the Xinfadi wholesale market in Beijing's Fengtai district, 45 people's throat swabs tested positive for the virus. Another person connected to a market in Beijing's Haidian district also tested positive, the daily reported. Forty environmental samples collected at the Xinfadi market also tested positive.
Testing of some 10,000 people who have connections to the market began after six confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, following a single new confirmed case on Thursday.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amit Shah calls all-party meeting on corona today
Beijing to implement ‘wartime’ measures as 46 people test positive for Covid-19
Ibn Sina hesitates to treat one of their nurses, dies
Ex-MP from Satkhira tests C-19 positive
Momen urges Spain to take agriculture workers from BD
Withdrawal of duty-free import of steel building products demanded
Four suspected Ansar-al-Islam members held
It’s govt’s decision whether to put Dhaka under lockdown: HC


Latest News
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing in Naogaon
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft