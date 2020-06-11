

LOCKDOWN IN ONE AREA AND LARGE GATHERING IN ANOTHER: An access road to East Rajabazar, the first area in Dhaka to go into lockdown, on Wednesday (top) and people throng at BRTA office at Mirpur in the capital on the samde day sans health guidelines. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, highest single day record 3,190 new cases of infection were found testing 15,963 samples in the last 24 hours. The number of total infections stood at 74,865.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of Health Directorate, made the disclosure at a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

"16,994 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 15,965 were tested at 55 laboratories across the country. So far 441,560 samples have been tested," she added.

Some 563 patients recovered from the virus during the time, increasing the number of total cured patients to 15,899.

Dr Nasima said, "In order to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection, everyone should wash their hands with soap and wear facemask and follow hygiene rules."

Covid-19 death toll crosses 1,000 mark

According to the latest data by DGHS, 21.24 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and 1.35 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 19.98 per cent on

Wednesday.

The first Covid-19 patient was detected on March 8 and the first patient died on March 18. Later, on April 15 the death toll crossed the 50 mark. On April 20, (100), on May 7, (200), on May15, (300), on May 21, (400) on May 25, (500), on May 30, (600), on June 2, (700), on June 5, (800), on June 9, (900) and it crossed the 1,000 mark on June 10.

When asked about the death rate, Dr ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Those who are dying are mostly elderly people aged above 60. They had various complicated diseases, which affected their immunity and they failed to survive."









"If you are young and roam here and there and think that the deadly virus wouldn't do anything to you, you must remember that the deadly virus and a high risk for the elderly members of your family. May be you can fight against the deadly virus as you are young and your immunity is stronger than the elders. But you can be carrier of the virus for spreading to others," he added.

Covid-19 death toll crosses 1,000 mark



