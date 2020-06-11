Video
Budget today

Several measures likely to curb corona pandemic

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Mizanur Rahman

The 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) went into its budget session for the fiscal year 2020-21 on Wednesday amid Covid-19 pandemic across the country.
A total of Tk5, 68,000 crore budget is likely to be placed in parliament for the next fiscal year 2020-21 today.
Of this, the Annual Development Programme (ADP) has been estimated at Tk2, 05145 crore while it is Tk2, 02,621 crore in the current fiscal year.
Several measures are learnt to be taken to curb the risk of Covid-19 infection in the next budget.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the main goal of
the budget for the next fiscal year is to reduce the damage caused to the country's financial sector by the coronavirus infection.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present his second budget in parliament today.
Experts say the country has to face challenges to feed the jobless people and the government must announce a mechanism to ensure benefits reaching the targeted people without any controversy.
The minister acknowledged the troubles plaguing the health sector and the need for reforms two days ahead of the announcement of the national budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
"We cannot get away from the fact that the health sector is in dire condition. We don't want this to continue any longer."
"We are adopting a 10-year long-term mega plan to bring about large scale changes similar to that of the power sector. The plan has been conceived under the direction of the honorable Prime Minister," he added.
Even under the influence of the coronavirus, the gross domestic production (GDP) rate was estimated at 8.2 percent. The Finance Ministry thinks coronavirus will not affect the country's GDP growth.
Sources said people of the country had been given the highest priority in the budget. The main focus of the budget is to save people from infection.
Besides, the aim is to keep the wheel of the country's economy running.
The Ministry of Finance estimated the total budget deficit of Tk1, 85,984 crore for the fiscal year 2020-21, which is 5.8 percent of GDP.
In the current financial year, the budget deficit is Tk1, 41,222 crore, which is 4.6 percent of the GDP.
In the next fiscal year, the revenue income from internal sources is being proposed to be Tk3, 78,003 crore. The revenue target for the current fiscal year was set at Tk3, 77,810 crore.
The NBR's revenue collection target for the next financial year is Tk3, 30,000 crore, which is Tk3, 25,600 crore in the current fiscal year.
The government aimed to borrow Tk1, 09,980 crore from the domestic sector. Of this, it will borrow Tk84, 980 crore from the banking sector, Tk20, 000 crore from savings certificates and another Tk5, 000 crore from other sectors.
The target of foreign borrowing has been set at Tk76, 004 crore. In the current fiscal year it is Tk52,709 crore.
In the next budget, assistance of Tk17, 255 crore will be taken from seven development partners. This money will be spent on the implementation of the announced incentive package for health sector, job creation and economic recovery.
Besides, Tk10, 000 crore is likely to be allocated to curb coronavirus pandemic.
Inflation rate is expected to be 5.4 percent in the next fiscal year which is 5.5 percent in the current financial year.
Considering the health risk due to the corona situation, diplomats from different countries and the important personalities of the country are participating in the budget session.
Even the attendance of the lawmakers at the budget session was limited due to the corona situation. Only 80-90 enlisted MPs out of 350 were invited on behalf of the Whip to join the budget session, parliament secretariat officials said.




The discussion on the supplementary budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal will be held and it is likely to be passed on June 14 and 15.
Then the discussion on the proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal will begin on June 16. The closing discussion on the budget will take place on June 29 and the finance bill will be passed on the day.
Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (NEC) recently approved the Annual Development Programme (ADP) involving Tk205, 145 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal year with the focus on transport, education, health and agriculture sectors.


