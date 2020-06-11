

Govt to restore normal livelihoods alongside fighting Covid-19: PM

"Today we're going to place the budget. Many countries can't place this in this tough time. But I say no. We will face coronavirus on one hand. We've faced cyclone Amphan. On the other hand, I'll continue to do whatever needed so that the normal life of the people of our country could go on and they would not suffer," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while participating in the discussion on the condolence motion over the death of sitting MP (Dhaka-5) Habibur Rahman Mollah and a number of dignitaries including eight former MPs and an ex-Ganoparishad member.

The eight former MPs are Waliur Rahman Reza (Gaibandha-5), Khandaker Asaduzzaman (Tangail-2), Mamtaz Begum, (also MNA-1971), Alhaj Mokbul Hossain (former Dhaka-9), Kamrun Nahar Putul (Reserved seat), former state minister Anwarul Kabir Talukder (Jamalpur-4), MA Matin (Chandpur-5) and Syed Rahmatur Rob Irtiza Ahsan (Barguna-2). And the ex-Ganoparishad member is Zahirul Islam.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said she is not afraid of death and she returned to Bangladesh for doing something for the people of the country.

"I didn't come here to survive, rather to sacrifice the life for the people. So, there is nothing to be afraid of here," she said over a suggestion of Opposition Chief Whip Md Mashiur Rahman Ranga.

Ranga, joining the discussion, suggested that the Prime Minister can virtually join the parliament session through videoconference from her residence considering her safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League MPs Matia Chowdhury and ASM Feroz, Jasod MP Hasanul Haq Inu took part in the discussion.

A one-minute silence was observed and a munajat offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls.

Later, the Parliament unanimously adopted the condolence motion expressing profound grief at the demise of the sitting MP and the noted personalities. -UNB

















