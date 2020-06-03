Ayurvedic-Unani likely to be alternative to corona vaccine





The World Health Organization (WHO) and Medical Care Department of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) have also recognized various health facilities of herbal ingredients to increase immune system of the human body to prevent the virus.

Treatment with natural ingredients is similar with the Ayurvedic and Unani medication. As a result, some countries including India and Sri Lanka are using Ayurvedic medicines to prevent the transmission of coronavirus as well as to treat crornavirus positive patients.

The Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital of Bangladesh also proposed the government to tackle the coronavirus by using their treatment methods.

The institution said drug to fight against coronavirus can be invented like in India and Sri Lanka with necessary government supports.

Dr Swapan Kumar Datta, Principal cum Superintendent of Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College Hospital, told the Daily Observer that at present there was no specific medicine for Covid-19 infection.

"However, we have many effective medicines for the treatment of various symptoms of the disease such as fever, cold, sore throat, headache in some instances and respiratory distress. If the government helps us like India and Sri Lanka, we can find out anti-coronavirus drugs through research," he added.

Mentioning that there are 263 Ayurvedic and Unani doctors at the upazila level hospitals in Bangladesh, Swapan Kumar Datta said the government can use the doctors to create awareness among general people of how to deal with the coronavirus using varieties of plants, fruits and herbs grown in our rural areas.

Dr Swapan also suggested drinking warm water throughout the day and practice Yoga pranayama and meditation at least one and half an hour every day to prevent the disease.

At the same time, he also advised people to use turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic as spices in daily cooking to increase immune system of the body.

To increase the ability to prevent disease he suggested taking 10 grams (one spoon) of Chyawanprash every morning (diabetes patient should take sugar-free Chyawanprash).

Suggesting some general Ayurvedic method Dr Swapan said using jinjili or coconut oil into nostrils daily in the morning and in the evening and rinse mouth twice in the morning and before bedtime with warm water infused with ginger and salt.

In case of dry cough or sore throat problem Dr Swapan suggested inhaling steam of mint leaves or joan (sha-zaria) once daily. If anyone has cough or sore throat he suggested rubbing cloves (as needed) with sugar or honey and taking it 2-3 times a day.

Gowro Chandra Mandal Joy, a private company employee, said he was suffering from sore throat, fever and shortness of breath due to coronavirus infection a few days ago.

All his physical problems are solved by taking regular Ayurvedic medicine, Joy added.

So far around the world 6.1 million people have been infected by the deadly coronavirus. Of them 2.64 million people have recovered and 373 thousands died.

The best part of the 5,000-year-old Ayurvedic medicine is that it is made from various plants, fruits and herbs obtained from nature and so there is no side effect of this medicine.

























