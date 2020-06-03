Trafficker Kamal sent to jail





Haji Kamal, one of the masterminds of the ring that trafficked a group of Bangladesh nationals to Libya recently, was sent to jail on charge of violating Passport Act on Tuesday.

Twenty-six of the migrants were shot dead by the traffickers in Libya on May 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Noman passed the order rejecting his bail prayer after investigation officer and Bhatara Police Station Sub-Inspector Nurul Islam produced Kamal Hossain alias Haji Kamal, 55, before the court and prayed for keep him jail.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on June 1 arrested Haji Kamal from his residence in the capital and recovered 31 fake passports from his possession. RAB later filed the case with Bhatara police under the Passport Act. Law enforcers in their investigation found Kamal's involvement in the Libya killing as he was one of the key player behind sending Bangladeshis to the African countries.

At least 26 Bangladesh citizens were killed and 11 others injured in a gun attack reportedly by some human traffickers in the desert town of Mizda in Libya on may 28.

The Libyan government has strongly condemned the killing of Bangladesh citizens and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Libyan foreign affairs ministry termed the killing "cowardly act" and conveyed deep sympathy to the families of the victims and the government of Bangladesh.





















